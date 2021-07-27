Actress Linda Osifo Celebrates 30th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has taken to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself as she clocks 30 on her birthday, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The beautiful film star excitedly penned a caption to celebrate herself, promising to flood her Instagram feed with photos.

The movie star wrote:

“Wow. So it’s my 30th birthday today🎂!! Like WOOOOWW.🥲🙏🏾😁 Oh sweet God. 😭

I can’t wait to tell the world more about who I am. I’m a very simple girl. I’m an elegant woman. I’m a glamours actress. But in all, I’m just Linda Osifo, a lady with massive bold dreams.

Today, I’m extremely grateful to God Almighty my creator for bringing me this far in my journey of life.

All I need today is prayers and more prayers because that is what truly works. 🙏🏾💪🏾🤎💨For the first time, I’ll be flooding your timeline back to back. Oh yes, I’m 30🤩!! You deserve to see the best of my personalities. 🥳🕺🏾🥰 God is truly my greatest!! #BeautifulLindaAt30 #LindaOsifo”

