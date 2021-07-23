Actress Lizzy Anjorin Gets Mercedes Benz As Gft From Hubby

Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin has been blessed with a brand new Mercedes Benz as push present from her husband.

The Yoruba movie star took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself standing in front of the new whip parked in their garage.

The actress jokingly wrote in her caption that she expected more from her husband, adding that her next pregnancy will be sextuplets.

In her words:

“Is this all unromantic Ibadan man can give me??? Anyway congratulations to me. Thanks boo. The next one will be Ibefa,” she wrote as caption.