Akeredolu Hails Supreme Court Verdict

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has commended the judiciary for upholding his victory in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court affirmed Akeredolu’s victory, striking out the suit filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, for lacking in merit.

Reacting to the verdict at the Government House in Akure, the Ondo governor stated that the judiciary stood for the truth and did not yield to any influence.

“I have every reason to thank God and to appreciate our judiciary for standing by the truth and for not yielding to any influence. I believe that we can still be proud of our judiciary in this country,” he said.

“I just heard the news of the final decision of the final court on the election petition filed by my brother, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN. The supreme dismissed his appeal on a 4-3 basis and that in essence is that from the Tribunal up to the Supreme Court.

“The justices have affirmed that the petition was most frivolous. As you know 12 Justices have affirmed in our favour and only three supported that petition, three at the Tribunal, five at the Court of Appeal, and four at the Supreme Court.”