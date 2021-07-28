Alleged Malpractice: JAMB Withdraws Results of 13 Candidates, Withholds 93 Others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has again announced the withdrawal of results of additional 13 candidates who were alleged to have been involved in examination malpractices during this year’s yet-to-be-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination body, which had earlier on Tuesday, announced the withdrawal of a candidate’s result over allegation of impersonation, also announced that 93 candidates’ results have been withheld pending the conclusion of an ongoing probe.

In its second statement on the matter on Tuesday, JAMB said; “The decision followed the consideration and further approval of the recommendations of the investigators by the board’s management at a management meeting held on Tuesday, 27th July 2021.”

The statement, which was signed by the head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, however, noted that the results of 14,620 other candidates who were hitherto under investigation have been cleared and released.

The examination body listed the additional 13 candidates whose results were withdrawn to include; Gabriel Micheal, Lawson Ruth Joy, Sadiq Mahbub Auwal, Tambaya Yahaya, Anowa Anointing, Ogbonna Joseph Dibia, and Ani Maryrose AdaLoki (Loik Ayomiposi Precious).

Others according to the statement are Ekeocha Chinecherem Michael, Oluwarotimi Toluwanimi Ayanfeoluwa, Edu Teslim Abiola, Simon Friday Promise and Onyeama Odi.