Alleged Sexual Assault: Court Admits Video Evidence Against Baba Ijesha

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Monday admitted two video tapes evidence against embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijesa.

The evidence, which was tendered by the prosecution through comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, also known as Princess, allegedly contained clips of the defendant molesting the victim of his alleged crimes.

However, journalists, lawyers not involved in the case and other litigants were send out before the video clip was played in open court due to laws protecting issues involving minors.

The actor was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State government on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a Child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, the prosecution lead by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, presented its first witness, Princess, who narrated how the defendant allegedly committed the offences.

The witness told the Court that she met Baba Ijesha in 2008 at an event and the two decided to start making comedy skits together.

Justice Taiwo has adjourned the matter till today for the cross-examination of the witness by the defense counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN).