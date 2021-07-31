APC Congress: Buni Calls For Peaceful Exercise, Warns Against Sabotage

Chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has enjoined party stakeholders and members to conduct the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s ward Congress peacefully.

The APC is bracing up for its ward Congress across the country on Saturday.

In a statement signed Friday night by his director-general on media and publicity, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni called on officials conducting the Congress to be fair and objective to all candidates contesting the election.

“As stakeholders of the party, we have a great responsibility to make the ward Congress in all the participating States successful.

“We should endeavour to place the party and members’ interest above personal interests,” Buni charged.

The chairman warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the Congress.

“We have come a long way repositioning the party, we have reconciled many groups and individuals, we must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back,” he advised.