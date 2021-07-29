APC May Lose Power If Gov Buni Remains Interim Chairman — Minister

Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has advised the All Progressives Congress to halt all preparations and conduct of congresses nationwide forthwith.

“The planned congresses across the country slated for this weekend must immediately be suspended because it will be an exercise in futility as analysed above. The competence of Gov. Mai Mala Buni to organise the congresses has been called to question by the Supreme Court.

“The NEC of the party can urgently meet and consider and reconstitute the CECPC to exclude, not only Gov. Buni, but anyone holding any executive position in any government establishment as stipulated in Article 17 of the APC Constitution,” Keyamo said.

He warned his party imminent legal tussles if Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State remains its interim leader.

The minister in a leaked memo released on Wednesday, stated that the “unity” in the party may be short-lived if the party went ahead with its planned congresses under the leadership of Mr Buni.

He premised his warning on the split decision of the Supreme Court to uphold Rotimi Akeredolu as Governor of Ondo State earlier on Wednesday.

Keyamo stated that the APC escaped potential defeat due to ‘little technicality’ which may not be applicable in subsequent court cases.

Keyamo stated that the ruling party would have lost the case if Mr Jegede had joined Mr Buni in the suit.