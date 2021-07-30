APC To Atiku: Nigerians Won’t Go Back To Egypt, PDP Is A Failure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed that Nigeria will not return to its past years under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ruling party stated this in reaction to a statement by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday.

Atiku had stated that Nigerians cannot wait for the PDP to return to power, adding that he had never seen the country in such a bad state.

Also Read: Insecurity: Famine In North’ll Have National Impact, Atiku Warns

In a terse statement on Friday, John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC national caretaker committee, said the PDP is a failure.

Akpanudoedehe stated that the opposition party was in power for 16 years, yet there is nothing to show for the time spent.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ought to know that Nigerians can never return to Egypt again. They cannot vote the PDP in 2023 having tested the party and known that it is a failure. In other words, nothing good can come out of PDP,” the national secretary said.

“They were there for 16 years without anything to show for it. The achievements of our party in the less than eight years in power has eclipsed the PDP 16 wasted years.

“APC is not in the class with the PDP in many ways.”