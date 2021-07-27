APC To PDP Governors: Your Colleagues Joining Us Because Buhari Inspires Them

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed that defecting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are inspired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ruling party stated that it will be “foolhardy” for the PDP “to expect its members to sink with the party in the face of its failed state”.

This statement was in response to a communique issued by the PDP Governors’ Forum after its meeting on Monday.

The PDP had accused the ruling party of arm-twisting its members into defecting and also called on the national assembly to ensure that electronic transmission is part of the country’s laws.

In a counter-statement, John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC caretaker committee, stated that his party would support constitutionally backed innovations to improve the country’s poll.

Also Read: Buhari Has Turned Aso Villa Into APC Headquarters ―PDP Governors

“Our attention has been drawn to yet another communiqué by the PDP Governors’ Forum which is laced with lies, idle conspiracy theories on the state of the nation and the PDP’s pitiable attempt to explain its failed state as the supposed main opposition party in the country,” Akpanudoedehe said.

“We reiterate that it is foolhardy for the PDP to expect its members to sink with the party in the face of its failed state.

“The PDP should quickly address itself to the fact that its members and leaders who are joining the APC in droves are attracted and inspired by the progressive leadership of the President Muhammadu Buhari government and the internal democracy being entrenched by the leadership of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“Under President Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last. The APC will continue to support constitutionally backed innovations by our election management bodies to make our elections more credible.

“At party level, the APC’s is resolved to entrench internal democracy in all decision making processes, particularly party nomination – direct and indirect primaries or consensus.”