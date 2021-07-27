Apologise To Muslims – Shehu Sani Tells Afenifere

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on socio-cultural group, Afenifere to tender an unreserved apology to Muslims for blasphemy against their religion.

Senator Sani stated this while reacting to Sahara Reporters’ retraction of an allegedly blasphemous report published on its website over statement by Afenifere, comparing the travails of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) to Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W).

Afenifere had noted that there was nothing wrong with Igboho seeking asylum out of the country where his safety could be guaranteed.

Afenifere had said there was nothing wrong with this intention, saying, “We recall that Moses had to be taken away from the prying eyes of Pharaoh and his agents in Egypt. Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W) too had to leave his hometown, Mecca for Medina in order to escape persecution.

“Thus, there is nothing wrong in Igboho seeking a respite first to preserve his life and perhaps to re-strategise.”

The former lawmaker from Kaduna called for an acceptance of their (Sahara Reporters) apology.

He said, “the originator of the sacrilegious utterances, the Afenifere should tender an unreserved apology to the Muslims whose religious sensitivities has been utterly violated.

“We have enough crisis and conflicts in our country, a ‘dangerously supplementary’ one is not needed”, he said.