Baba-Ahmed: By 2023, APC Will Have Completely Wrecked Nigeria

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has expressed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been destroying Nigeria since 1999.

Baba-Ahmed stated this on Monday evening during a programme on Channels Television while reacting to the comment of PDP governors that the presidential villa has become APC headquarters for coercing their members to join the ruling party.

The NEF spokesperson asked the PDP to present evidence to Nigerians that the state house is using “extra-legal and political muscle to peer away” its governors to the APC.

“If governors (referring to PDP) have evidence that the state house, the villa, is using extra-legal and political muscle to peer away governors from their parties, I wish they will share some of this information with us,” he said.

Also Read: APC To PDP Governors: Your Colleagues Joining Us Because Buhari Inspires Them

”There have been defections from both sides. Like I said earlier on, we are dealing with one and the same thing.

“We have governors from the other party who just change dress and come back to sit and say I’m APC. The next day, a governor will also defect and say I’m APC. These are the same people.

“In the last 16 years, since 1999, it is these two parties that have destroyed this country and they are playing the same game, all over again.”

Speaking further, he stated that by 2023, APC “will have completely wrecked” the country, adding that the PDP has not shown the blueprint for resolving the challenges bedeviling the country.

He also said the concern of the PDP and the APC is the 2023 presidential election, and not developing the country.

“What did the PDP say it is going to do about bringing these different parts of the country together? Where is the economic blueprint to do with unemployment; to do with the building of the Nigerian economy, all they are interested in is 2023,” he added.

“What are they going to do with 2023 because between now and 2023, in one and half year, APC would have completely wrecked this country. You are going to take over a country that is effectively destroyed by a party that has been substantially produced by PDP.”