Bandits Release Over 70 Abducted Women In Zamfara

Over 70 women abducted by bandits in Malele community, Zamfara have been released.

Although the reason for the release of the victims is still unknown, local residents confirmed to newsmen that the women were released by the bandits.

They were earlier abducted on June 7, 2021, in the community under Dansadau district of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu confirmed the release. He added that the victims are on their way to the state capital.

He said the command will give more details to journalists on the development.