BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Fans React As Peace Picks Yousef As Deputy

Peace, who emerged as the first Head of House in the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season, has picked Yousef as her deputy.

With their new positions, they both have exclusive access to the Head of House room.

However, for this season, other housemates can visit the room for two days, excluding sleepovers.

Also, Peace and Yousef are automatically saved from eviction this week because of their new roles.

Fans have dropped their reactions to this development on social media.

@itoro261 wrote: “I wanted Yousef to win HOH but I’m glad Peace chose him as her deputy HOH. Congratulations to Peace on becoming the HOH on week one.”

@emazkid7 wrote: “Peace and Yousef will really enjoy the HoH lounge this week.”

In appreciation to Peace, @mandya10 wrote: “Yousef will sleep peacefully tonight. Thank you Peace.”

@Nkazie_98 wrote: “Personally I’m just happy Peace picked Yousef. Hope he feels better.”

Then some fans were eager to see a new relationship form in the house.

@balogundavinso1 wrote: “Something for the shippers. Oh God they look good together. Congrats Peace and Yousef.”

“We plan, but God decides. People were are planning that Emmanuel and Liquorose will be their first ship but Baba God said NO l, it is Peace and Yousef,” @_colbykasongo wrote.