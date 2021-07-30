BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘I Catch Feelings Easily’ – Saga

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saga, has revealed that he is the type to catch feelings easily.

Saga said this during his diary session on Thursday.

The reality TV star said he hopes that he does not get into trouble for doing so.

Saga added that he does not want to catch feelings for someone who will end up not catching feelings for him in return.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘Niyi Talks A Lot’ – Boma

He also noted that his specs in the house are Maria, Nini, and Saskay.

Information Nigeria recalls that Saga and Nini were on the lips of many after he gave her a massage on Wednesday and Nini said that he has magic hands.