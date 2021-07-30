BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘I Love Nigeria; I Don’t Want To Travel Abroad’ – White Money

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Whitemoney has said that he loves Nigeria a lot and does not want to leave the country for greener pastures abroad.

The serial entrepreneur said this to his fellow housemate, Yerins, during a brief discussion on Friday.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Liquorose Hits 1M Followers On Instagram In Less Than A Week

In his words:

“When people say they want to travel outside the country, I’m always wondering why they want to leave. It always baffles me. I love Nigeria so much. There are many ways to make legitimate money here in Nigeria without leaving. I can’t leave Nigeria to go abroad. I will stay here and make legitimate money.”