BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria and Pere Unveiled As Wildcards

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Maria and Pere have been unveiled by Big Brother as the Wildcards of the season.

This means that they are the fake housemates unknown to the other housemates.

Prior to their unveiling, Big Brother had given Emmanuel a clue to find out who the Wildcards are. The clue he gave Emmanuel was that the Wildcards will be called to the Diary room one after the other.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: It’s Uncomfortable Being The Youngest In The House – Saskay

Big Brother also gave Tega a clue to determine the Wildcards. The clue he gave Tega was that the Wildcards know that they are the Wildcards.

Maria and Pere were unveiled during the diary session on Thursday.