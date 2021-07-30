BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘My Husband Is Not Bothered That I’m In The House’ – Tega

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Tega, has said that her husband does not care that she is in the house with other men.

Tega said this to the male housemates, Pere, Cross and Boma who were with her in the dressing room.

The mother of one told them to consider themselves lucky that she is married.

In her words:

“You guys should be lucky that I’m married. We can only catch cruise together and that’s it. It’s not that I’m loose but you guys should be lucky that I’m married. My husband is not bothered that I’m in the house. His own is just that I should have fun. He just wants me to have fun, as long as it’s not a threat to our marriage.”