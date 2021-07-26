BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Peace Becomes First Head Of House

Peace Ogor has become the first Head of House in the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season.

Peace emerged as the first Head of House after winning the Head of House games on Monday evening.

With this new position, she is free from eviction, gets to stay in the Head of House room, and choose a deputy to assist her in her roles.

After her announcement as the Head of House, Peace chose Yousef as her deputy.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Female Housemates Unveiled

The Head of House games, which used to be played for 90 seconds, was reduced to 70 seconds this season.

Each housemate was given 70 seconds to finish the course of the board game, where they have to throw a dice and start the game once the dice reveals number 6.

The aim of this game of luck is to get the farthest within the time limit.