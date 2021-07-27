BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Princess Reveals How She Dated A Married Man For 4 Years

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Princess has shared with her male housemate, Niyi how she dated a married man for four years without knowing that he is married.

The Abuja-based reality TV star said that the man lied about everything he told her and it was easy for him to do it because his wife was not based in Abuja.

In her words:

“He didn’t tell me that he was divorced and I believed just like that. He even showed me the divorce papers. I saw the divorce papers and all that. So I now confronted him. I found out a whole lot of other stuff too. He lied about almost everything. We were together for four years but his wife doesn’t live in Abuja. That’s why it was easy for him to lie.”