BBNaija: ‘You Contributed To Buy Car But You’re Still Trekking,’ OAP Dotun Slams Fans

Popular Nigerian OAP, Dotun has blasted fans of reality show, Big Brother Naija.

Taking to his Instagram page, Dotun slammed viewers of the show for investing their time and money in the show without realizing that it’s just a show that rewards only the housemates.

The on-air personality wrote:

“Your fav is making money, you are shouting & fighting. You are contributing to buy your fav a new car but you are trekking. Your fav is traveling and you haven’t left Naija. This is another season and you still haven’t met your fav from last seasons. Your Favs have settled and you are still angry. Who be fool? Get sense 2021… Note: for dimwits, I’ll meet your fav before you ever do. Enjoy the show. No hard feelings. Learn to move past it. It’s just a show #bbnaija”