BBNaija’s Cindy Reacts As Troll Says She’s Envious Of Khafi And Gedoni

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

BBNaija Pepper Dem season former housemate, Cindy Okafor has reacted to a troll’s comment that she is envious of her costars, Gedoni and Khafi’s marriage.

Cindy had dropped a comment on Gedoni’s Instagram page in reaction to the post announcing he and Khafi’s first child together.

She wrote:

Yaaassssss 🔥🔥🔥”

A troll then tackled her with the reply:

what is yasssss????? Can’t you say congratulations???? Na waaa for you Cindy. No be ludo be this o. Pls be happy for them. Don’t envy. Smh” 

Cindy also replied:

“@ubaning You look like an adult, act like it. These are happy times, no winchy winchy energy, stay very far away from me pls” 

The reality TV star’s exchange

