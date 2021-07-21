BBNaija’s Praise Replies Trolls Who Said He Looks Gay

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Praise Nelson recently rolled in the mud with trolls who commented on his Instagram page that he looks gay.

The dancer cum reality TV star had shared a full-length picture of himself decked in a light pink two-piece suit, dark sunshades, and a white durag.

A troll then commented:

“You look gay”

The reality TV star replied:

“@soon_edwin bro if you wanna come out, feel free no one will judge you”

“And also stop hiding behind this page let’s see your real face so we can beat you up when we see you in public,” he added.