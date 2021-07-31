BBNaija’s Prince Receives Plot Of Land From Fans Ahead Of His Birthday

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Prince Nelson, has received a plot of land and other surprise gifts from his fans known as The Royal Army ahead of his birthday.

The reality TV star who has been pleasantly surprised by his fanbase excitedly took to his Twitter page on Saturday to tweet about his good fortune.

According to the Abia State-born former Mr Nigeria, he slept as a tenant and woke up as a land owner.

“It’s not even my birthday yet and the gifts are mind blowing🤯,I slept as a tenant and woke up as a new land owner wow RA😱 🎁 😢❤️…,” he wrote.