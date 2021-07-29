BREAKING: NIMC Captures More Than 60 Million Nigerians

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that it now has over 60 million unique NIN records in the National Identity Database.

This announcement was contained in a press statement made on Thursday by NIMC’s Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke.

The statement titled ‘NIMC reaches more than 60 million unique NIN records’ said the NIN was the primary identification for all citizens and legal residents.

It read, “The National Identity Management Commission is delighted to announce more than 60 million as the total number of unique NIN records in the National Identity Database

“This feat couldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of all stakeholders including the general public.

“The transformational value of a robust and inclusive foundational ID system in today’s world cannot be overstated.”