Buhari Backs NYSC, Says ‘It’s Better Nigeria Remains United’

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that it is better for Nigeria to remain united, notwithstanding the differences among her nationalities.

He gave the advice in Daura, Katsina State on Tuesday when representatives of corps members deployed to the town paid him a Sallah visit.

The President also threw his weight behind the National Youths Service Corps scheme, insisting the scheme had helped in promoting unity in Nigeria.

He expressed that the diversity in the culture and ethics of Nigeria had been a strength for the growth and progress of the country.

The President said, “Not only the cultural differences but also physical differences and this is what makes Nigeria. That is why I feel strongly about NYSC and I will always wish you the best of luck. And I thank you for your service to the country.

“I assure you that, there is much better of a Nigerian and rather than a fallout.”