Buhari Has No Plan To Muzzle Media – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated federal government has no plan to gag the press even as it advanced reasons behinds it’s decision to ensure the regulation of the social media in the country.

He stated that the government’s position on the regulation was in furtherance of national interest which was in line with global best practices.

Mohammed spoke at the opening of a 2-day 2021 edition of the Annual Roundtable on Cultural Orientation (ARTCO) by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) on Tuesday in Ilorin.

The Minister expressed that no responsible government will allow enemies of Nigeria use media as a tool to destabilise the nation.

He said the phenomenon of fake news and hate speeches which has dominated the social media space is detrimental to the nation’s peace, security and national cohesion.

He therefore appealed to the media to ‘shun sensational reporting and eschew fake news’ to prevent or de-escalate conflicts.

The minister reassured that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to ensure enabling environment for a robust media practice exists in Nigeria.

He said “Contrary to insinuation in some quarters, this government has no plans to muzzle the media. It appreciates the media as a strategic partner in our determination to foster the socio-economic and political development of our nation”.