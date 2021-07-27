Buhari Not Responsible For Your Poor Performance, Youths Tell Ortom

Members of the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide have asked governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom to provide good governance and responsible leadership to the people and refrain from constant attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The youths said that the governor was chasing shadow by attacking Buhari, who it said was not responsible for the governor’s glaring poor performance in office.

The group, in a press release issued yesterday in Abuja by its president Hon Mike Msuaan, wondered why the governor who has been unable to provide the dividends of democracy for his people.

The Tiv youths described the accusations levelled against President Buhari by the governor as hypocrisy driven to a rather ridiculous height.

Msuaan said, “It is curious that the governor who has used apparatus of state to intimidate critics from interrogating his inability to provide basic amenities for the people of Benue will turn round to accuse the president of intimidating critics. Just recently, Atsar Gundu who has been a virulent critic of the governor was arrested in a Gestapo manner and remanded in prison without trial for several months. The governor like no other in the history of the state is currently in court with several citizens of the state all in a bid to gag public outcry against his dismal performance.”

On the allegations of corruption levelled against aides of the president, the group said it was not holding brief for Buhari but reminded the governor that some of his senior aides are currently charged to court for corruption to the tune of N4.7 billion.

The group reminded the governor that there were enormous challenges waiting to be confronted other than frivolous press releases to attract attention.

“We expect the governor to get busy with fashioning out a solution to the militia killings in Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo local government areas of the state. The protracted communal crisis in Bonta, Konshisha LGA and Oju which have led to the destruction of several lives and property worth millions of naira. The ongoing Ipiav and Yandev communal clashes in Gboko LGA and other crises should get a chief executive busy,” it said.