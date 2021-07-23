Buhari Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday In Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after spending eight days in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, where he, among others, joined his kinsmen to celebrate the Eid- El Kabir.

The President’s aircraft reportedly left Umaru Musa International Airport about 4 p.m for Abuja on Friday.

Governor Aminu Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Tasiu Maigari were among dignitaries who saw him off at the airport.

Recall that the President arrived Daura last Thursday, where he commissioned a water project in Zobe, Safana Local Government Area of the state and the National Land Development Authority Integrated Farm project in Suduje, Daura Local Government Area of the state during his stay.