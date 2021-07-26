Buhari Signs N983bn Supplementary Budget Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2021 supplementary appropriation bill of N983 billion into law.

Umar El-Yakub, senior special assistant to the president on national assembly (house of representatives), announced this while briefing state house correspondents after the signing.

He stated that a total sum of the supplementary budget assented to is N982,729,695,343, noting that the supplementary budget will be largely focused on funding security and health concerns.

The assent by the president is coming a month after the federal executive council approved the supplementary budget for the year 2021.