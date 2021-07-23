Buhari To Historians: Be Fair In Documenting ‘My Achievements’

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on historians and intellectuals to be fair in documenting the achievements of his administration.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, Buhari spoke when he received some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his country home in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari stated that it would be unfortunate to mislead the electorate with “lies and personal bias.

He noted that the need to put the interest of the country beyond other considerations.

“For the time remaining, and for those who have one more term in office based on the provision of the constitution, the elections are important to the parties.

“Intellectuals and historians should be fair to us so that those who are looking for leadership positions will not exploit the political ignorance or lack of knowledge of the people.”

Also Read: I’m Committed To Improving Quality Of Education ― Buhari

The president noted that his administration has done well to secure the country unlike what was on ground in 2015

“The subsequent development in the North West is the most amazing, where people who lived together, spoke same language and shared common faith started killing each other and rustling cows,” he said.

“I had to change the security chiefs and we had to get down to the fundamentals of providing security. If you look at the situation in relation to time and resources, you will find out what we have been able to achieve.”

Speaking on finace, President Buhari stated that oil prices fell from more than $100 to less than $38 under his administration and that the output that was 2.1 million barrels a day dropped to about 500,000 barrels.

He stated that despite this, his government was able to achieve a lot.

“We have done our best and thank God for what we have been able to achieve with the available resources, otherwise we would have been in trouble,” Buhari said.