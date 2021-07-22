Catholic Bishops Criticise Buhari’s Govt Over Selective Justice, Allocation Of Posts

Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over nepotistic tendencies, which they say have led the nation into unease.

The bishops, from the Ibadan Ecclesiastical province faulted President Buhari on Wednesday in a statement after their meeting at the Domus Pacis Pastoral Institute, Igoba in Akure.

They argued that the spike in insecurity across the country is occasioned by the government’s inabilities to serve on the principles of equity and fairness.

According to the communique signed by the province Chairman and Secretary, Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin and Rev. Akin Oyejola, respectively, the country is plagued by “inept, uncaring leadership which functions by selective allocation of posts, privileges, and resources and by selective application of justice”.

The clergymen lamented that the Buhari-led administration has cost Nigeria its soul.

They also stated that the nepotism of the current administration is the reason for the insecurity and economic woes experienced at this moment in the nation’s history.

The Bishops also took a swipe at the National Assembly, stating that those representing Nigerians are saboteurs who have “perfected the art of sabotaging the progress” of the people they represent.

They urged Federal Lawmakers to prioritise the interest of Nigerians above those of their political and selfish ambitions.