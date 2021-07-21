CDS Irabor To Visit Imo Thursday: Official

The 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, Owerri has revealed that all is set for the visit of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, July 22.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, Lt. Babatunde Zubairu, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Zubairu stated that the CDS would be holding a security meeting with retired senior military officers in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

He stated that the meeting is aimed at brainstorming to profer possible and lasting solutions to the prevailing security threats in the region.

“The security meeting will be attended by top senior military officers from Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

“It is aimed at finding lasting solutions to security challenges in the Southeast,” he said.