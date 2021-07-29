Comedian Zic Saloma Gifts Mother A Toyota Matrix

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Comedian Zic Saloma Gifts His Mum A Car
Comedian Zic Saloma

Popular internet sensation, Isaac Aloma, alias Zic Saloma has bought his mum a brand new car.

The online comedian and actor shared video clips of the moment he presented the new whip to his mother on his Instagram page.

A little gift to the best mum in the world. She deserves this and more ❤️,” he captioned the video.

Read AlsoOlder Women Criticizing Young Slay Queens Did Worse In Their Time – Comedian Alibaba

Information Nigeria recalls the comic skit maker who recently showed off his latest property and newly-acquired Mercedes Benz SUV talked about how painful it is for him to see Nigerians constantly profile every successful youth as a fraudster or a criminal.

Watch the video HERE

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here