Comedian Zic Saloma Gifts Mother A Toyota Matrix

Popular internet sensation, Isaac Aloma, alias Zic Saloma has bought his mum a brand new car.

The online comedian and actor shared video clips of the moment he presented the new whip to his mother on his Instagram page.

“A little gift to the best mum in the world. She deserves this and more ❤️,” he captioned the video.

Information Nigeria recalls the comic skit maker who recently showed off his latest property and newly-acquired Mercedes Benz SUV talked about how painful it is for him to see Nigerians constantly profile every successful youth as a fraudster or a criminal.

Watch the video HERE