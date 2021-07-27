Corrupt PDP Chiefs Joining APC, Says Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal has expressed that only corrupt party chieftains have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also stated that the defectors left for APC to avoid likely prosecution for corruption.

Tambuwal, who was represented by his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, spoke at the gala night held at the Bauchi Government House Banquet Hall, said the PDP will regain power in 2023.

Also Read: APC To PDP Governors: Your Colleagues Joining Us Because Buhari Inspires Them

He said: “We have no hope, except in PDP. We will live in the PDP, we will salvage whatever the country is left of when we regain power in 2023.

“If you look around, it is only in the PDP states that projects are ongoing. I am speaking with facts and the minds of many Nigerians.

“Those running and leaving the PDP to where their sins are forgiven… So, if you are a bad and corrupt man, you go over to APC to where your sins will be forgiven, but we do not agree and believe in intimidation. We will remain in the PDP, we will capture power and improve Nigeria “