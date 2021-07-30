Court Ejects Lai Mohammed Group From Factional APC Secretariat

The Kwara High Court of Justice, sitting in Ilorin on Friday ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa to refrain from using the factional Secretariat for political purposes.

In a suit, Abidemi Adisa vs All Progressives Congress and Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, the court ruled that the defendants, agents or successors be refrained in the interim from converting, restructuring or renovating the claimant’s property for political party Secretariat.

Information Nigeria recalls that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had recently officially commissioned the Secretariat .

This setback is coming barely few months after a gubernatorial aspirant evicted the group from their former Secretariat.

This latest development has rendered the Lai Mohammed faction of the APC homeless in Kwara State.