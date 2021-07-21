COVID-19: Nigeria Confirms 206 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 206 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 169,884

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this via its website, https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/ on Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021.

According to the NCDC; “The 206 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (132), Akwa Ibom (56), Ekiti (5), Delta (3), Rivers (2), Enugu (2), Jigawa (2), Katsina (2), Gombe (1) and FCT (1).”

The NCDC also added that as of 20 July, 169,884 cases had been confirmed, 164,733 cases treated and discharged, while 2,128 deaths were recorded.