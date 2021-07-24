COVID-19: Nigeria Records One Death, Highest Daily Infections In Months

Health experts are afraid the imminent third wave of the coronavirus pandemic may have already hit the country as Nigeria on Friday recorded 317 fresh cases of the dreaded infection.

The country also reported one death from the pandemic, raising the nation’s death toll since the outbreak to 2,131.

The latest data of the new cases, according to statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is the highest daily tally recorded in the country in more than four months.

The last time such a high daily figure was recorded was on March 10 when 394 cases were reported.

The new development may not be unconnected to the discovery of the Delta variant of the virus which has been described by the World Health Organisation as the “most transmissible.”

The disease centre posted the latest update on its official Facebook page on Saturday morning, noting that Friday’s figure has increased the country’s total infection tally to 170,623.