COVID-19 Third Wave: Kaduna Govt Urges Residents To Take Responsibility

Kaduna State Government has charged citizens of the state to take responsibility for their health following the emergence and danger of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The state Deputy Governor, Hadiiza Balarabe, who is also the chairman of the COVID-19 taskforce, state in a statement on Thursday.

She stated that the Delta variant, which is associated with rising numbers of infection, hospitalization, and deaths, is spreading in some parts of Africa and Nigeria.

She noted that the situation has put Kaduna, FCT, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, and the Plateau States on RED ALERT, thereby emphasizing the need for residents to make concerted efforts at adhering strictly to Infection Prevention Protocols that have been laid down.

“As Kaduna State puts in safeguards to prevent/contain the Delta strain, residents of Kaduna State are enjoined to prioritize strict adherence to all the protocols in places of religious and social gatherings.

“It is important and critical for Residents to realize that the Delta variant is highly infective with a worsened outcome for morbidity and mortality (illness and death). The Kaduna State Government has a responsibility to put in place and enforce measures that will minimize the risk of importation of the variant in the State through strengthened surveillance at all points of entry, putting suspected cases in quarantine while also ensuring that the confirmed cases are put in isolation and managed till they no longer pose a threat to Public Health. We will not relent on this.

“At this critical time, it has become expedient that Religious and Traditional Leaders lead this campaign to keep our residents safe. Remember, Mass gatherings provide ample opportunity for transmission of this virus thus can pose great danger for the residents, ” the deputy governor stated.