Crisis: Shun APC Congresses, Abe Tells Loyalists

Former lawmaker and a member of NNPC governing board, Senator Magnus Abe, has appealed to his loyalists in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to shun the party congresses billed for Saturday in the interest of peace.

The former senator made the appeal in Port Harcourt on Friday while briefing his supporters that cut across the 23 local government areas of the State.

Senator Abe stated that there were rumours of some overzealous persons mobilising thugs to attack his supporters should they attempt to participate in the exercise.

Also Read: APC To Atiku: Nigerians Won’t Go Back To Egypt, PDP Is A Failure

He said: “If they wanted the party to be united, they would have behaved differently having behaved the way they did shows their inclination. So if you go to participate in the congress, it would be a problem.

“I hear all across the State the people are hiring both known and unknown gunmen that would not be our portion.

“I hear all across the State the people are hiring both known and unknown gunmen that would not be our portion.

“So far in this party, nobody has died and I don’t want that to change.”

The Senator urged party members to remain peaceful and law-abiding, vowing to abide by the party hierarchy’s directives.