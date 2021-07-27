Crypto-Friendly Casinos: The Best 5 Crypto Operators Worthy Of Your Trust In 2021

Crypto-friendly casinos are the talk of the town these days. Cryptocurrencies have fascinated individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide since they first premiered in 2009. Financial institutions and various countries wage war against blockchain technology, while online gambling fans represent some of their earliest adopters. Immediately after sensing the market’s enthusiasm towards virtual currencies, online operators began specializing in accepting this technology. Nowadays, players can enjoy numerous crypto-friendly venues on almost every continent.

However, the widespread popularity of such gambling services providers also comes with familiar issues. Online casinos depend on excellent customer experiences and satisfaction, which means this aspect is a priority for every operator. If you have numerous casinos offering excellent services, choosing the best fit for your needs can be challenging. We’ve inspected the top five crypto-friendly operators below to help you make the best decision. Let’s begin.

Five Best Crypto-Friendly Casinos In 2021

If you’re a cryptocurrency fan and happen to be a gambling enthusiast, you have various options. Some of the most reputable, impressive, and exciting crypto-operators in 2021 include:

Cadoola Casino

BitStarz Casino

King Billy Casino

Roobet Casino

Oshi Casino.

Cadoola Casino

The first thing that pops at you about this operator was its Curacao gambling license. But then we thought to ourselves, “there’s plenty of online casinos doing an excellent job under the same regulation.” We decided to give this casino the benefit of the doubt, and we weren’t wrong.

Cadoola came online in 2017 and has had plenty of time to brush up its offering and overall casino experience. If you’re a fan of the 80’s disco atmosphere, you’ll love the casino theme and general navigation. But, the most important thing about this operator is that it accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and Ethereum.

Overall, Cadoola provides a wide selection of casino games, an excellent live casino section, and nearly a dozen language options. You’ll also see close to 50 reputable software providers and a mobile-friendly design. The casino is equally responsive across all major platforms and operating systems. Overall, this operator is an excellent choice when looking for reliable crypto-friendly casinos.

BitStarz Casino

If your consideration criteria include crypto-friendly operators with numerous industry awards, you’re in luck. BitStarz pretty much has every award imaginable for every aspect of the casino experience. This casino is tough to beat when it comes to a player-centric approach to doing business. Ask any previous player, and they usually have only words of praise for this unique operator.

Customer support is usually among the most admirable features in most crypto-friendly casinos. In the case of BitStarz, lucrative bonus offers also stand out in addition to the impressive and helpful customer support. This casino also operates under a Curacao gambling license, confirming our previous logic. In other words, while a gambling license does matter in terms of consideration, it is less important than the overall impression.

BitStarz is home to close to 3,000 games and even includes no deposit free spins into its bonus offer. Contrary to the industry average, it takes barely 10 minutes to withdraw funds from your account. Some punters complain about BitStarz’s lack of a loyalty program, but this operator’s benefits far outweigh its downsides.

King Billy Casino

King Billy is a top choice when it comes to crypto-friendly casinos with a unique and memorable theme. Unlike the previously mentioned two entries on our list of 2021’s most significant crypto-operators, King Billy boasts an MGA license. Connoisseurs of the online gambling industry understand the significance of a Malta Gaming Authority license. Getting this coveted recognition requires adhering to stringent criteria related to safety, security, player satisfaction, and game fairness.

King Billy Casino first saw light of day in 2017 and has won several awards from reputable industry review sites. This operator is available in several languages, provides players with daily tournaments, and boasts fast withdrawals. Additionally, you can expect 24/7 live chat support and many other features to adorn the average player’s gaming sessions.

Besides accepting Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Etherum, and Litecoin, King Billy also provides a special Live Casino section. Ezugi is the provider behind this casino’s Live platform, and you can enjoy various games via streaming. Some of the most popular choices include Casino Hold’em, Sic Bo, Keno, Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.

RooBet Casino

You may not have heard of this operator across mainstream reviews, but RooBet has been around since 2018. This casino features only cryptocurrencies as its accepted payment method and offers services to several regions around the globe. Examples include New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and several parts of Europe. You’ll also notice a Curacao gambling license when exploring the site, in addition to numerous other excellent features.

As far as crypto-friendly casinos go, RooBet is a top choice for punters worldwide. The most impressionable feature of this operator is its somewhat anti-desktop design. In other words, we felt more comfortable accessing and navigating the casino from a smartphone and tablet than a desktop device. Such a design is not necessarily a bad thing; if anything, you’ll feel at home after getting used to it over two or three visits.

Highlights include a VIP scheme, a memorable and unusual site, a unique layout, and no deposit bonuses. Overall, this casino is an excellent choice for quirky but exciting crypto-gambling sessions.

Oshi Casino

Lastly, the final entry on our list is another Curacao-licensed casino operator dating back to 2015. If you like your gaming sessions to involve inviting visuals and fun characters, you’ll feel at home at this casino. However, don’t believe for a second that Oshi is all about style and has no substance. On the contrary, thousands of deposit and withdrawal transactions take place here every day.

In other words, Oshi is a mammoth operator in terms of Bitcoin gaming. You’ll find some of the most immersive and exciting BTC games here, including jaw-dropping bonuses and jackpots. When it comes to exceptional crypto-friendly casinos available to players in 2021, Oshi joins BitStarz and Cadoola as the industry’s power-trio. We recommend checking out all three operators if you’re looking for a genuinely memorable casino experience.