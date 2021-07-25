Don’t Use God To Deceive People – Actress Amanda Ebeye Tells Pastors

Nigerian actress, Amanda Ebeye has a message for pastors who receive tithe and offering from their congregation.

The actress and filmmaker took to her Instagram Stories to share the message.

She wrote:

“As long as you are my pastor, I pay you tithe, I pay you offering. You are accountable to me. Don’t tell me the money is for God, God does not come down to spend the money. You buy a Ferrari you tell me why or it’s for both of us. You buy a private jet, you tell me why or it’s for both of us. Don’t use God to deceive people. God sent you to provide service to his people not enrich your pockets.”

See her post below: