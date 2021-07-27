Doyin Okupe’s Son, Bolu Breaks Up With Gay Partner

Ex-presidential aide, Doyin Okupe’s son, Bolu Okupe has broken up with his gay partner, Mfaomé.

Bolu Okupe shared this piece of information on social media in a recorded video and captioned it:

“No beef, no drama & no tea but basically yes it’s over and I’m single AF”

He said:

“So, yes, everyone wants to know what happened, what’s the beef, who cheated. First of all, I’ll say there’s no beef, no malicious intent, bad blood or ill will. But we have broken up. It’s been over a week since we broke up.”

Bolu wrote subsequently:

“I’ve received quite a lot of messages from queer folks expressing their disappointment regarding my break up, because my situation may have been some sort of encouragement or inspiration to them. I do really feel like I’ve let a lot of people down, however life honestly isn’t a walk in the park, especially when you decide to go against the grain & live authentic in the face of such a toxic society.”

Read Also: I knew I was gay at 10 — Former Presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe’s son, Bolu says

“All your moves are practically put on display and subject to scrutiny by people from the same backwards society. All I can say is that I’m doing my best,” he continued.

“I did not think my relationship situation meant that much to strangers who did not know us at all, however I’m really touched that it did & honored to have been able to provide some kind of positivity to others, & I will definitely keep doing my best 🖤🌈,” he added.