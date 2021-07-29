DSS Arraigns 5 ‘Buhari Must-Go’ Protesters

A magistrate court sitting in Mpape, Abuja, has granted bail to five “Buhari-Must-Go” protesters who were arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre Church in Abuja.

The protesters, Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel were arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 4, 2021, for wearing T-shirts with the inscription, “Buhari-Must-Go” to the church.

A Federal High Court had last Monday ordered the DSS to release the protesters unconditionally.

But rather than complying with the order, the DSS arraigned them on charges of disturbance of public peace at the lower court. When they were arraigned before the court, they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his ruling on their bail application, the magistrate, Mohammed Zubairu, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N500,000 with a surety each.

The conditions for the release of the defendants given by the magistrate include the presentation of passport photographs and a means of identification of the sureties.

The sureties who must be residents of Abuja and have reliable means of livelihood.