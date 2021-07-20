DSS Mum Over Alleged Arrest Of Igboho In Cotonou

Hours after the report of the alleged arrest of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, broke out, the Department of State Services (DSS) is yet to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the story.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, did not respond to multiple text messages sent to him by newsmen seeking confirmation on the matter. Neither did he respond to calls.

Media reports said Igboho was allegedly arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night on his way to Germany.

The report claimed the Yoruba Nation agitator would be repatriated to Nigeria from Benin Republic today.

DSS had declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he has since denied.

Igboho’s arrest comes weeks after that of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Two associates of the self-acclaimed activist were shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with the security operatives while 12 suspects were arrested during the operation.

At a press briefing at DSS headquarters, Afunanya had vowed that Igboho would be tracked.