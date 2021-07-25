Educating The Youth Will Reduce Banditry, Says Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has expressed that education can serve as a solution to banditry in the country.

The governor called for massive investment in youth education and development as a way of tackling insecurity in the country.

Masari made the call in a statement issued by Ibrahim Musa-Kalla, the press secretary to the state deputy governor, on Sunday.

Masari stated that investment in education will provide opportunities for youths to be meaningfully engaged instead of indulging in violence and crime.

“We all have a stake toward ensuring that our society is safe, we need stakeholders to invest in the people,” he said.

“Corporate entities, wealthy individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are urged to key into this.

“By educating our youths, we will reduce banditry. Pick up somebody in your community and see them through school to help the society,” he said.