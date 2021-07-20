Edwin Clark: IPOB Is Dreaming If They Think South-South Will Be Part Of Biafra

Former Minister of Information, Edwin Clark, has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is dreaming if they think states in the south-south will be included in the proposed Republic of Biafra.

He stated this while speaking with BBC Pidgin on Monday.

Clark described IPOB as being “unrealistic”, adding that he does not agree with the way the group is fighting their cause.

“How can Delta be part of Biafra? In what way? Is Biafra older than or bigger than Delta?” he asked.

Also Read: Ngige To IPOB: Stop Linking Me To Re-Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu

“How can Rivers state or Akwa Ibom become part of Biafra? They are dreaming thinking about the eastern region of those days.

“When this war was fought, I told the IPOB leader he was not born at the time. I’ve never met him, but I have challenged him and he has also challenged me that I was the slave of the north — that was how he branded me.

“I told him he has a good fight, that the people of the east are being neglected. They have only five states, whereas other regions have six. One, in fact, has seven. Based on what? Nobody knows.

“For every appointment that is being made in this country, the Igbo are shortchanged. If they are distributing universities per state, they will have five. South-south and south-west will have six, north-west will have seven, but the Igbos formed the third leg of this country when it was created.

“So, they have a good complaint, but not the way they are going about it.”