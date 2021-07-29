EFCC ‘Invites’ Al-Makura, Wife Over Alleged Corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly invited Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of Nasarawa state, and his wife, Mairo, over alleged corruption.

Al-Makura was the governor of Nasarawa between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected as a senator representing Nasarawa south senatorial district.

NAN quoted a source as saying the couple were being grilled by operatives of the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Abuja.

However, details of the allegation against the ex-governor and his wife have not been divulged.

Al-Makura, who was elected as governor under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, was served an impeachment notice by the Nasarawa house of assembly in 2014.

However, the panel set up to investigate the 16-count allegations of gross misconduct against him dismissed the allegations, saying Al-Makura had no case to answer.