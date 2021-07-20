Eid-el-Kabir: Lay Aside Religion, Tribal Sentiments To Ensure Peace, Makinde Tells Muslims

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has admonished muslims to lay aside religious and tribal sentiments in the interest of Nigeria’s peace.

This was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement on Monday titled, ‘Eid-el-Kabir: Makinde congratulates muslims.’

Makinde admonished Muslim faithful to “lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interests of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the state and country.”

Makinde added, “It was regrettable that Muslims in the state and across the country cannot observe the 2021 Hajj in Saudi Arabia as a result of COVID-19.

Also Read: We Must Make Sacrifices For Our Country, Says Gbaja In Eid-el-Kabir Message

“This situation should be seen as part of the sacrifice we all have to make at this time, as a way of emulating Prophet Ibrahim.

“But despite the current COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world, the Almighty Allah allowed Muslims in Oyo State to join the Muslim Ummah in making supplications for the forgiveness of our sins.

“I am grateful to my Muslim brothers and sisters and residents of the state for remaining steadfast despite the situation imposed on us by the COVID-19 pandemic.”