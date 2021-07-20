Eid-el-Kabir: Remain Guided By COVID-19 Protocols, Kwara Gov Urges Muslims

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on Muslims to remain guided by COVID-19 protocols as they partake in Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement titled, ‘AbdulRazaq bids Muslims, Kwarans blessed Eid-el-Kabir.’

The statement read, “Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Muslims and all Kwarans on the occasion of Eid-el-Adha 1432 AH, or the feast of sacrifice, praying God to bless their households, accept their prayers, and reward their offerings.

Also Read: We Must Make Sacrifices For Our Country, Says Gbaja In Eid-el-Kabir Message

“In a personal Eid message to the people of the state, the Governor said the feast of sacrifice is a reminder to the rewards that await those who are patient and submit to God’s will and maintain excellent relations with fellow human beings, irrespective of their differences.

“I bid the Muslim community and indeed every Kwaran a blessed and peaceful Eid. Ahead of Eid, however, I urge everyone to pay attention to the latest development around COVID-19 outbreak.

“We cannot afford to be complacent. I, therefore, urge all to be guided by COVID-19 protocols as issued by the federal government. We should at all times prioritise personal and public safety, including correct use of face masks.

“On this Eid and always, I commend us to work together, as one people under one God, to build a stronger country, and to jettison non-progressive politics and or everything that may threaten national peace and security or destroy the livelihood and joy of others.”