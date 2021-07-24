Emir Of Daura: Nigeria ‘Lucky’ To Have Buhari… Things Would Be Difficult Without Him

Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, has expressed that Nigeria is lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari.

The monarch stated this on Friday when the president visited his palace.

The emir said: “Nigeria is lucky to have you at this time. I am not saying it to please you, but if you had not been in power it would have been very difficult. I doubt if we will be here today.

“Your visit to Daura reflects your good character which we are very proud of. I can assure you that men, women, children, marketers and artisans are always pleased to receive you and they will be praying for you.

“Today is not for speeches but for appreciation. We have been blessed so much as a community because you are the leader of the country. You have brought honour to our domain.

“As a community, we have benefited a lot with increased traffic of people and organisations coming to help us here. We know it’s because of you.

“May the good Lord always go before you and behind you, and remove all obstacles from your path.

